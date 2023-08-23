Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.13%)
65306.88 + 86.85
Nifty (0.12%)
19419.35 + 22.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.48%)
5457.45 + 79.40
Nifty Midcap (0.58%)
38769.35 + 225.05
Nifty Bank (0.41%)
44172.85 + 179.60
Heatmap

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

Liquidity in system went into deficit mode on Tuesday for the first time in this Financial Year

cash, funds, investment, growth, profit, loss, money, bonds, liquidity, currency

The market expects that the RBI could announce a variable repo rate (VRR) auction to infuse liquidity.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Liquidity deficit in the banking system continued on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) withheld a significant portion of lenders' surplus funds to ease inflation.

The liquidity went into deficit mode on Tuesday for the first time in Financial Year 2023-23 (FY23). According to RBI data, the central bank injected Rs 23,644 crore on Monday and Rs 15,552 crore on August 22.

The market expects that the RBI could announce a variable repo rate (VRR) auction to infuse liquidity.

“The neutral level of liquidity is around Rs 65,000 crore-70,000 crore. Only to maintain RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) or any funds transfer, a bank has to maintain at least Rs 75,000 crore excess liquidity, more than the CRR (cash reserve ratio) requirement. So, a bank cannot fund it by borrowing at 6.75- 6.77 per cent continuously. So, Rs 1 trillion to Rs 1.5 trillion of banking liquidity is a must,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.

“We thought the RBI will come out with any notification regarding repo auction, but it hasn’t till now.  Maybe because RBI knows about any government spending, any inflow should be there into the banking system. So, accordingly it manages,” he said.

The RBI has not conducted any variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions to suck out liquidity since August 11. The weighted average call rate was trading around 6.84 per cent in the early trade on Wednesday. Overnight rates have stayed above the repo rate (6.5 per cent) since the I-CRR norm came into effect.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

T-bills auction sees firm demand amid lower supply in quarter ending June

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI repo undersubscribed but banks brace for volatile month-end liquidity

CreditAccess Grameen expects around 25% growth on loan sales in FY24

FinMin, MCA must strive for simplification of processes: Sitharaman

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rise 50% to $9.1 billion in Q1

PHDCCI submits recommendations related to housing, banking sectors to RBI

Banking system's liquidity slips into deficit for the first time in FY24


Market participants estimate a total outflow worth Rs 1.5 trillion due to goods and services tax (GST) and around Rs 63,430 crore from auctions this week of state loans, treasury bills, and government securities.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Liquidity Banks RBI repo rate finance

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold -Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon