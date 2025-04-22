Large banks to gain from lower runoff on non-financial firms' deposits

Large banks such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will benefit from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) final norms on the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), according to analysts.

The new norms have allowed lowering the runoff factor on deposits from non-financial entities such as trusts to 40 per cent from 100 per cent.

The runoff factor is the percentage a bank expects to be withdrawn or transferred during a period of stress.

The norms, released on Monday, mandate an additional runoff rate on retail deposits linked to internet and mobile banking at 2.5 per cent.