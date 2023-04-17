Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June

Currently, three public sector banks – Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Punjab National Bank – are live on this feature, as is private sector lender HDFC Bank, which is also the country’s largest credit card issuer. Further, BHIM, Mobikwik, and Paytm app customers can link their RuPay credit card on UPI. Other apps are enhancing their tech platforms to enable such linking as well.

But now, these players are expected to go live on this UPI feature by June. Axis Bank, the fourth-largest credit card issuer, could do so much sooner, sources aware of the development said.