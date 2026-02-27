New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillion
Experian report shows strong rebound in secured lending, while unsecured loans recover from last year's decline; average ticket sizes rise across segments
Total new loans sourced in October-December period of FY26 (Q3FY26) rose 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20 trillion, says an Experian report. The secured loans sourced in the quarter grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 20 per cent in Q3FY25. While, the unsecured loan sourced grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y reversing an 11 per cent decline in Q3FY25.
Secured products portfolio have made a strong rebound, while unsecured products have simultaneously picked up pace in sourcing. The average ticket size has also seen an increase across products, but with a strong focus on secured products.
Average ticket size (ATS) of credit card is rising despite lower sourcing, indicating focus on premium customers. Gold loans are leading with growing ATS, showing strong asset-backed demand. Home loans continue to see a growing ATS consistent with growing secured loan volumes.
The overall ATS in the industry rose to ₹1.7 lakh in Q3FY26 from ₹1.5 lakh in Q3FY25. The average ticket size in secured loans rose to ₹3.4 lakh from ₹3.2 lakh, while unsecured loans rose to ₹0.8 lakh from ₹0.7 lakh in Q3FY25.
