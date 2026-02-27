Friday, February 27, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillion

New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillion

Experian report shows strong rebound in secured lending, while unsecured loans recover from last year's decline; average ticket sizes rise across segments

loan, loans, personal loan

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Total new loans sourced in October-December period of FY26 (Q3FY26) rose 36 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹20 trillion, says an Experian report. The secured loans sourced in the quarter grew 42 per cent Y-o-Y compared to 20 per cent in Q3FY25. While, the unsecured loan sourced grew by 24 per cent Y-o-Y reversing an 11 per cent decline in Q3FY25.
 
Secured products portfolio have made a strong rebound, while unsecured products have simultaneously picked up pace in sourcing. The average ticket size has also seen an increase across products, but with a strong focus on secured products.
 
Average ticket size (ATS) of credit card is rising despite lower sourcing, indicating focus on premium customers. Gold loans are leading with growing ATS, showing strong asset-backed demand. Home loans continue to see a growing ATS consistent with growing secured loan volumes.
   
The overall ATS in the industry rose to ₹1.7 lakh in Q3FY26 from ₹1.5 lakh in Q3FY25. The average ticket size in secured loans rose to ₹3.4 lakh from ₹3.2 lakh, while unsecured loans rose to ₹0.8 lakh from ₹0.7 lakh in Q3FY25. 

More From This Section

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold loans drive 42% surge in secured lending in Q3FY26: Experian

Bank holidays in March 2026

Bank holidays in March 2026: Full list of March 2026 closures across states

YES BANK

Yes Bank's 5K forex card customers hit with $280K fraudulent transactions

Credit Card

Credit card spends dip slightly in January; issuances rise to 116.6 mn

IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank fraud case: FIR registered, Haryana ACB begins probe

Topics : loan BFSI BS Reads Credit cards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights India Q3 GDP Growth 2026Oil Price Outlook on US Iran ConflictGold and Silver Price TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPerplexity ComputerIndia Semifinal QualificationSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedPM Modi's Post-Budget WebinarPersonal Finance