NPCI meets major banks, UPI apps to discuss recent outages on the platform

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the country’s flagship payments platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI), held a meeting with major banks and third-party application providers (TPAPs) on Tuesday to discuss the recent outages on the platform, according to sources aware of the development. These disruptions, which occurred within a span of three weeks, have raised concerns among customers and caused inconvenience to them.

According to sources, the NPCI informed banks and TPAPs about the recent outages and stated that it is conducting a “root cause analysis” of April 12 outage, which is expected to be completed this