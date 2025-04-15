Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 08:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / NPCI meets major banks, UPI apps to discuss recent outages on the platform

Sources also said that NPCI informed banks that it will be sharing a detailed to-do list, outlining specific actions that need to be implemented to strengthen the UPI ecosystem

According to sources, NPCI informed banks and third-party app providers (TPAPs) about the recent outages and stated that it is conducting a root cause analysis of April 12 outage. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Subrata PandaAjinkya KawaleAbhijit Lele Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 8:29 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates the country’s flagship payments platform Unified Payments Interface (UPI), held a meeting with major banks and third-party application providers (TPAPs) on Tuesday to discuss the recent outages on the platform, according to sources aware of the development. These disruptions, which occurred within a span of three weeks, have raised concerns among customers and caused inconvenience to them.
 
According to sources, the NPCI informed banks and TPAPs about the recent outages and stated that it is conducting a “root cause analysis” of April 12 outage, which is expected to be completed this
