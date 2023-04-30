close

Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

ICICI, HDFC Bank added over 50,000 employees in FY23

Shine Jacob Chennai
Might hire a person who just retired, says Capgemini's Aiman Ezzat
Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Private sector banks are on a hiring spree on the back of a revival in business growth and branch expansion — a trend that is likely to continue in the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24).
The two top private banks in the country added over 50,000 in employee headcount in 2022-23 (FY23).
HDFC Bank — the largest private sector lender in the country — onboarded 31,643 employees in FY23. ICICI Bank added 23,200 employees during the period.
First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

