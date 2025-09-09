Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / PSBs shut 1.5 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts in 1-time exercise in April

PSBs shut 1.5 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts in 1-time exercise in April

Launched in August 2014, PMJDY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a financial inclusion programme to provide access to banking services to a vast unbanked population

Tax on pension corpus: Jaitley just shrank your retirement kitty
premium

In July, a World Bank report titled, “Global Findex 2025”, said over a third of bank account holders in India were no longer using the banking facilities and had inactive accounts.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Public-sector banks (PSBs) closed approximately 1.5 million inoperative zero-balan­ce accounts under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in April this year as a one-time measure. The step was taken to weed out duplicate and non-functional accounts, according to a senior government official. 
The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2014 as a financial inclusion programme to provide access to banking services to a vast unbanked population. 
Of 560.3 million PMJDY accounts at the end of July, 130.4 million (23 per cent) were inoperative ones, Minister of State for Fina­nce Pankaj
Topics : Reserve Bank of India public sector banks RBI PMJDY Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon