RBI confident of resolving Abhyudaya issue; all depositors' money safe

The multi-state cooperative lender, which was established in 1965, was under the regulatory watch for about two years, sources said

Urban cooperative banks' business size may be capped at Rs 20,000 cr
Premium

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Abhyudaya Cooperative Bank is probably the first lender where the board was superseded by the Reserve Bank of India without putting any business restrictions. This reflects the regulator’s comfort with the entity that some of the governance concerns of the lender could be addressed without disturbing the operations of this multi-state cooperative bank, sources said.

The multi-state cooperative lender, which was established in 1965, was under the regulatory watch for about two years, sources said. Asset quality of the bank worsened with gross non-performing assets increasing substantially with depleting capital position.

In May 2022, RBI imposed a Rs 58 lakh penalty on the lender for violating several norms. Abhyudaya accepted fresh deposits from other non-scheduled UCBs despite not

Topics : cooperative banks RBI Indian Banks Banking sector Indian banking sector

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

