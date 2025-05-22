Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI expects interest rates to fall after new co-lending norms take effect

RBI expects interest rates to fall after new co-lending norms take effect

RBI met fintech industry bodies to discuss new co-lending norms that propose blended interest rates, which may reduce borrowing costs for digital loan customers

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

The RBI’s draft co-lending norms propose a blended interest rate, calculated as the weighted average of the rates charged by participating lenders. This approach is expected to reduce borrowing costs by distributing the interest burden more evenly. (

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects that the final interest rate charged to borrowers by digital lenders will come down once its new draft guidelines on co-lending take effect, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
The message was conveyed during a meeting held earlier this week between senior RBI officials and representatives from the fintech industry. The fintech sector was represented by executives from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), Unified Fintech Forum (UFF, formerly DLAI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).
 
“There was a discussion on whether any friction had emerged after the draft
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Reserve Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon