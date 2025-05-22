RBI expects interest rates to fall after new co-lending norms take effect

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) expects that the final interest rate charged to borrowers by digital lenders will come down once its new draft guidelines on co-lending take effect, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The message was conveyed during a meeting held earlier this week between senior RBI officials and representatives from the fintech industry. The fintech sector was represented by executives from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), Unified Fintech Forum (UFF, formerly DLAI), and the Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

“There was a discussion on whether any friction had emerged after the draft