NSE seeks Sebi nod to move weekly index expiry from Thursday to Tuesday

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to shift the weekly expiry day of its index derivatives contracts from Thursday to Tuesday, said sources.
The exchange had earlier shelved its plan to move expiries to Monday after a Sebi proposal to restrict weekly expiries to just two days — Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sebi will soon issue the final circular on the matter, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham in Delhi.
Earlier this month, Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee had discussed the proposal. The objective behind the move is to reduce expiry-day volatility.
Sources privy to the matter said that, after weighing all considerations, the exchange may have concluded that Tuesday is the most suitable day for index derivative expiries.
Notably, the index options contracts of BSE currently expire on Tuesdays.
Emailed queries to Sebi, NSE, and BSE remained unanswered at the time of publication.
NSE’s revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q4FY25, owing to a reduction in volumes across both the cash market and derivatives segment.
During an analyst call, NSE management said they do not expect further loss of market share in the derivatives segment to rival BSE. The recent shift in market share followed Sebi’s regulatory changes, which limited weekly expiries to one benchmark index per exchange.
“The market share loss part has run its course now, given the fact that everything that had to happen has happened — hopefully. And so, unless new measures come that specifically target only NSE, we believe this is pretty much the market share,” the NSE management added.
Sebi working to resolve ‘issues’ around NSE IPO
The market regulator is also working on resolving ‘outstanding issues’ related to NSE’s initial public offering (IPO), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday, on the sidelines of a capital markets event in Delhi. While he did not provide a specific timeline, he said the matter may be resolved “soon”.
“All the outstanding issues will be resolved and we will move forward. We can’t give a timeline but we will soon do it,” said Pandey.
NSE had sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the regulator to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for further processing. A response from Sebi on the matter is still awaited.