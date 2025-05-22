Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / NSE seeks Sebi nod to move weekly index expiry from Thursday to Tuesday

NSE seeks Sebi nod to move weekly index expiry from Thursday to Tuesday

NSE proposes shifting weekly index derivative expiry to Tuesday from Thursday as Sebi moves to standardise expiries and curb volatility

National Stock Exchange, NSE

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has requested the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to shift the weekly expiry day of its index derivatives contracts from Thursday to Tuesday, said sources.
 
The exchange had earlier shelved its plan to move expiries to Monday after a Sebi proposal to restrict weekly expiries to just two days — Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sebi will soon issue the final circular on the matter, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham in Delhi.
 
Earlier this month, Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee had discussed the proposal. The objective behind the move is to reduce expiry-day volatility.
 
 
Sources privy to the matter said that, after weighing all considerations, the exchange may have concluded that Tuesday is the most suitable day for index derivative expiries.
 
Notably, the index options contracts of BSE currently expire on Tuesdays.

Also Read

IPO

Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14%

IPO rush, market

Borana Weaves IPO Day 1: Subscription at 4x, retail investors lead demand

PremiumNSE, NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

Equity volatility, liquid funds drive 2x growth in ETF volumes in FY25

Sensex, Nifty, stock market, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, US-China trade, FII selling, market correction, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financials

Benchmarks slip for third straight day; Sensex, Nifty drop over 1%

ipo market listing share market

Ashish Kacholia-backed Sri Lotus Developers gets Sebi nod for ₹792-cr IPO

 
Emailed queries to Sebi, NSE, and BSE remained unanswered at the time of publication.
 
NSE’s revenue from transaction charges declined 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q4FY25, owing to a reduction in volumes across both the cash market and derivatives segment. 
 
During an analyst call, NSE management said they do not expect further loss of market share in the derivatives segment to rival BSE. The recent shift in market share followed Sebi’s regulatory changes, which limited weekly expiries to one benchmark index per exchange.
 
“The market share loss part has run its course now, given the fact that everything that had to happen has happened — hopefully. And so, unless new measures come that specifically target only NSE, we believe this is pretty much the market share,” the NSE management added.
 
Sebi working to resolve ‘issues’ around NSE IPO
 
The market regulator is also working on resolving ‘outstanding issues’ related to NSE’s initial public offering (IPO), Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday, on the sidelines of a capital markets event in Delhi. While he did not provide a specific timeline, he said the matter may be resolved “soon”.
 
“All the outstanding issues will be resolved and we will move forward. We can’t give a timeline but we will soon do it,” said Pandey.
 
NSE had sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the regulator to file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for further processing. A response from Sebi on the matter is still awaited.

More From This Section

Premiumindigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock market crash highlights: Sensex sheds 645 pts, Nifty at 24,609; IT, FMCG, Oil & Gas top drag

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India

NSE IPO: Sebi chairman says all outstanding issues will be resolved soon

Smallcaps set to post biggest gain in 5 mths

Smallcaps outperform Sensex, Midcap; Ramco Systems, Cosmo First zoom 20%

India Inc put on a disappointing show during the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), with earnings posted by most companies falling short of Street expectations.

Refineries to banks: Here are the sectors that topped investments in FY25

Topics : SEBI NSE PSB market share Tuhin Kanta Pandey Securities and Exchange Board of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon