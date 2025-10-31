Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI's nod for banks' M&A funding may force tweak to sensitive sector norms

Bankers say that given the substantial exposures banks will have to take for M&A financing, the current ceiling for banks' exposure to the sensitive sectors is likely to be a hurdle

According to the RBI’s 'Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24', banks’ exposure to the sensitive sectors stood at Rs 46.62 trillion in FY24 | Image: Bloomberg

Raghu MohanAbhijit Lele New Delhi, Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

A rethink of banks’ exposure to so-called 'sensitive sectors' may have to be considered to ease the path of a proposed move to allow them to finance mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the country.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) defines capital markets, real estate, and commodities as 'sensitive sectors' in view of the risks inherent in fluctuations in asset prices. The current ceiling for banks’ exposure to the sensitive sectors in a given financial year is set at five per cent of total deposits at the end of the previous financial year.
 
According to the RBI’s 'Report on Trend
