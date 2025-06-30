Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian banks may face NIM pressure, slow credit growth: RBI report

Lower NIMs, slow credit growth, and high-cost deposits likely to add to its woes

banks
premium

Additionally, according to the RBI, an economic slowdown, if any, amidst heightened uncertainty could drag credit demand lower, which may impact asset quality and profitability.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

The Indian banking system, although resilient, could face near-term pressure on its margins due to an easing monetary policy, slowing credit growth, and a negative credit impulse as well as a shift in banks’ liability profiles, with the share of higher-cost term deposits and certificates of deposit (CDs) rising relative to low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Financial Stability Report.
 
According to the RBI, the easing monetary policy cycle could impact banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) as a growing share of the loan book is linked to the external
Topics : RBI Indian banking sector Banks
