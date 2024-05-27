Valuations, better access to capital spur fintech players' homecoming

Why are financial-technology (fintech) players moving back to India, or doing the reverse-flipping?



The reasons are financial regulation, better access to capital, and improved valuations here, according to industry players and experts.



Industry experts Business Standard spoke to said this was a rising trend.



“The trend will sustain. Ultimately, investors are ready to pay the big tax burden of reverse-flipping since valuations in India are better,” said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director, Infibeam Avenues, and chairman, Payments Council of India (PCI).



After Walmart-backed PhonePe changed its domicile to India earlier this year, others followed suit.



Groww completed its shift from