Valuations, better access to capital spur fintech players' homecoming

Firms that are looking to shift their domicile back to the country may have to look at a hefty tax bill

illustration: binay sinha

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Why are financial-technology (fintech) players moving back to India, or doing the reverse-flipping?
 
The reasons are financial regulation, better access to capital, and improved valuations here, according to industry players and experts.
 
Industry experts Business Standard spoke to said this was a rising trend.
 
“The trend will sustain. Ultimately, investors are ready to pay the big tax burden of reverse-flipping since valuations in India are better,” said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director, Infibeam Avenues, and chairman, Payments Council of India (PCI).
 
After Walmart-backed PhonePe changed its domicile to India earlier this year, others followed suit.
 
Groww completed its shift from
First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

