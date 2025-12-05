Under pressure bank NIMs to squeeze further after RBI's 25 bps cut

Net interest margins (NIMs) of scheduled commercial banks, which are already under pressure as deposit rates tend to adjust more slowly than lending rates, are likely to face further compression following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in its December meeting. According to industry insiders, the impact of this additional rate cut will be felt in the final quarter of the current financial year (FY26). However, liquidity infusion by the central bank and the cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) are expected to partially cushion the impact on