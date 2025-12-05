Friday, December 05, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Under pressure bank NIMs to squeeze further after RBI's 25 bps cut

Under pressure bank NIMs to squeeze further after RBI's 25 bps cut

Banks may face further margin pressure as repo-linked loan rates reset faster than deposits, though liquidity support and CRR cuts could soften the impact in Q4

Experts suggested banks have been taking measures to protect their margins by changing their loan mix and doing more mid- to high-yield loans.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

Net interest margins (NIMs) of scheduled commercial banks, which are already under pressure as deposit rates tend to adjust more slowly than lending rates, are likely to face further compression following the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) in its December meeting. According to industry insiders, the impact of this additional rate cut will be felt in the final quarter of the current financial year (FY26). However, liquidity infusion by the central bank and the cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) are expected to partially cushion the impact on
