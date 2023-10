Depositors' trust is with banks, not fintech cos: Mastercard India chief

IFC gets approval from RBI to raise stake in Federal Bank to 9.7%

Banks stare at treasury losses in second quarter as bond yields harden

Nabard plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through green bonds in H2FY24

Customers can now choose from multiple card networks from October 1

India extends UPI services to France, first in Europe after Singapore

Decoded: Life behind the ATM and how the cassette-swap mode will change it

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

Earlier in September, the National Payments Corporation

India’s ATM network may soon level up as it puts a new spin on existing ATMs by allowing UPI-based QR codes to withdraw cash.

