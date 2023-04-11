close

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

India may receive 5-10% of it, say industry experts

Raghavendra Kamath Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Blackstone has secured $30.4 billion worth of total capital commitments for its latest global real estate fund, called Blackstone Real Estate Partners X, targeting deals across sectors, such as rental housing, hospitality and data centers, it announced on Tuesday.
About 5-10 per cent of this multibillion-dollar fund could come to India, according to industry experts who are aware of Blackstone's operations in the country.
“I feel 5-10 per cent of that money would come to India. It would not invest much in office properties here in India because American corporations are cautious about leasing here due to troubles in their home markets,” said a senior executive at a Singapore-based investment firm, adding that Blackstone may invest in Indian logistics, data centres, and so on.
Topics : Real Estate | Blackstone

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

