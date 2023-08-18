2.2 mn new workers including 71 transgenders enrolled under ESIC in June

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 20.27 lakh new members under the Employees State Insurance Scheme in June, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has said.

As per the ministry, around 24,298 new establishments were registered and brought under the social security umbrella of the ESIC in June.

Data evidently reveals that more jobs have been generated for the youth of the nation as out of the total 20.27 lakh employees added during the month of June 2023, 9.77 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constitute the majority of new registrations which is 48.22 per cent of the total employees.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.87 lakh in June this year. The data shows that a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of June this year.

"It shows that ESIC is committed to delivering its benefits to every section of society," the ministry said.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

