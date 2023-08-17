PNB, Tata Motors Finance sign agreement to co-source commercial vehicles

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Motors Finance Solutions for co-sourcing of commercial vehicles.
The co-sourcing arrangement will provide simple and seamless financing solutions to fleet owners and commercial vehicle operators while expanding and scaling MSME businesses across geographies, PNB said in a statement.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by PNB Managing Director Atul Kumar Goel and Tata Motors Finance Solutions Ltd MD Samrat Gupta.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)