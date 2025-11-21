2 more Chinese carriers want to start flights with India, file applications

Friday, November 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two additional Chinese carriers have applied to begin India-China flights, adding momentum to the gradual reopening of air links as bilateral ties improve

Ties between India and China visibly warmed in August–September 2025, culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he met President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Two more Chinese carriers — Suparna Airlines and Jiangsu Jingdong Cargo Airlines — have approached the Indian government to start flights between the two countries, sources privy to the development told Business Standard on Friday. 
Direct commercial flights between India and China officially resumed on October 26, ending a suspension that had lasted more than five years due to strained bilateral ties. 
IndiGo became the first carrier to restart operations, launching daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26. 
Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines also resumed its Shanghai-Delhi route from November 9 with three weekly flights.
IndiGo on November 10
