close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Twenty-one years later, crowds cheer another Metro moment in Ghaziabad

India's first RRTS has NCR in awe, but only time will tell its actual impact

RRTS train, Delhi Meerut corridor
Premium

RRTS train, Delhi Meerut corridor

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us
Sandwiched between the green nurseries of the Vasundhara locality and the grey fumes of the industrial area in Ghaziabad, the Sahibabad station of the freshly inaugurated Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stands as the sole attraction on a mundane Saturday evening.

For this district adjoining New Delhi, the station’s location best represents its own story — one of an aspirational cluster of urban, upper middle-income gated societies oscillating between the drive to have their own identity and being brushed aside
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

RapidX fares: 17 km journey to cost between Rs 50-100 in standard coach

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: PM Modi to inaugurate first RapidX project on October 20

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Section from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot starts this month

Hassle-free commute, RAPIDX to have UPI-enabled ticket vending machines

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

India will become global leader in cruise tourism soon, says Sonowal

Indian envoy to Myanmar proposes setting up JWG for Traditional Medicine

Regional FMCG firms see gains over larger peers for second quarter in a row

Developing 15 mn sq ft in Noida, expanding out of NCR: Bhutani Infra CEO

Govt may infuse capital in PSU general insurers in Q4 based on performance

Topics : Narendra Modi Meerut Indian Railways

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon