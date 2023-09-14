Confirmation

75% marketing leaders see generative AI essential to toolkit: Survey

More than half of the respondents (56 per cent) have introduced firm guardrails around the use of generative AI in the workplace

tech

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Nearly three quarters of marketing and creative leaders in India view generative AI as an essential part of their creative toolkit, according to a survey.
Survey insights from Canva reveal how marketers are embracing AI to elevate creativity and increase output in the workplace, with 7 out of 10 (70 per cent) agreeing that generative AI is enhancing their teams' creativity.
About 72 per cent of the respondents said generative AI was saving at least 2-3 hours per week of their team.
More than half of the respondents (56 per cent) have introduced firm guardrails around the use of generative AI in the workplace.
Canva Global Head of Brand Marketing Natalie Schwartz said, "Our findings reinforce the fact that AI-powered tools are breathing new life into creativity and productivity for marketers, a profound impact we see first-hand as a visual communication platform. In India, we're seeing an overwhelming acceptance of generative AI amongst marketing and creative leaders."

About 4,500 business leaders in marketing and creative roles from India, the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia were surveyed to understand how AI is transforming their organisations and their roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Marketing artifical intelligence Technology

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

