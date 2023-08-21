Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

80% of SMEs think govt funding key to unlocking digitalisation: Survey

Issues in cybersecurity emerged as the top barrier to digitalisation, with 36 per cent of the respondents stating that digitalisation should not come at the cost of cybersecurity issues

Digital twins, digital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A majority (80 per cent) of small and medium enterprises in the country believe the government funding is key to unlocking digitalisation in the future, according to a study by Gartner-acquired software selection platform Capterra.
The 'State of Digitalisation in India survey: Major barriers and role of government' report is based on responses collected from 435 respondents, including a group of managers, senior managers, or CEOs and founders -- labelled as decision makers. Out of these, 341 work for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), while 94 work for companies having more than 250 employees.
The study found that 65 per cent of surveyed companies have received government funding for digitisation at least once, while 52 per cent of respondents said digitalisation would be challenging or even impossible without government funding.
At least 8 out of 10 think there should be more funding initiatives to facilitate digitalisation, the study said.
Issues in cybersecurity emerged as the top barrier to digitalisation, with 36 per cent of the respondents stating that digitalisation should not come at the cost of cybersecurity issues such as data breaches, data loss, and data theft.
Other barriers include integration of new technology with the existing one (26 per cent), lack of expertise to implement digitalisation (24 per cent) and connectivity issues (23 per cent).

Also Read

Bank credit growth to MSMEs decelerates on y-o-y in Q1, finds RBI data

True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

MSMEs to face headwinds due to economic slowdown in US, Europe: CRISIL

KredX to disburse Rs 2,000 cr in working capital for MSME sector

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Majority of cos expect new or replacement hiring in July-Dec period: Survey

Rural demand to boost revenue of hosiery industry by 18-20% in FY24: Crisil

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

ARPU: What is average revenue per user, and how is it calculated?

Sugar mills urge govt for exemption from jute bags packaging rules

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : funding digital SME companies

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon