After trademark, Lodha brothers trade charges over wealth distribution

The ongoing feud between billionaire Lodha brothers -- Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha -- intensified on Tuesday as BSE listed Macrotech, led by elder brother Abhishek, claimed that Abhinandan received Rs 1,000 crore sans any debt in a family agreement, a claim which the younger brother termed as "a lie".

It comes on the heels of Abhishek’s Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Group, approaching the Bombay High Court to restrain House of Abhinandan Lodha Estate Holdings Private Limited (HoABL), which is owned by the younger brother, from using the ‘Lodha’ brand name in any form.

The court has listed the