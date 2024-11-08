Access to capacity: Public transport in urban India has miles to go

Where you are in India determines your ability to access public transport.

The median urban population share with easy access to low-capacity public transport is 20 percentage points higher for the top five states and union territories compared to the bottom five. The gap widens to more than 40 percentage points for high-capacity public transport, according to data from the government’s Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (2022-23).

Low-capacity public transport includes cars, buses and taxis and access is considered based on availability within a distance of 500 metre. High-capacity public transport includes trains, metros and ferries, with access based on availability