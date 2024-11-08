Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Access to capacity: Public transport in urban India has miles to go

Access to capacity: Public transport in urban India has miles to go

It has been pointed out that metro train networks are expensive and not ideal unless commuting distances are long

Bus Stand
Premium

Public Transport | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Where you are in India determines your ability to access public transport.
 
The median urban population share with easy access to low-capacity public transport is 20 percentage points higher for the top five states and union territories compared to the bottom five. The gap widens to more than 40 percentage points for high-capacity public transport, according to data from the government’s Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (2022-23).
 
Low-capacity public transport includes cars, buses and taxis and access is considered based on availability within a distance of 500 metre. High-capacity public transport includes trains, metros and ferries, with access based on availability
Topics : Public Transport Public transport’s share in commute Buses electric buses Trains Urban India Rural India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon