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Home / Industry / News / Address Maker, Skylark plan ₹350 crore project in Bengaluru's Whitefield

Address Maker, Skylark plan ₹350 crore project in Bengaluru's Whitefield

The real estate firms will jointly develop a 1.73-acre Whitefield land parcel with a potential gross development value of ₹350 crore and are evaluating two more sites in Bengaluru

Photo: Shutterstock

Representative image: Shutterstock

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

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Bengaluru-based real estate firms The Address Maker Group and Skylark Group on Monday announced a “long-term strategic partnership”, with the first project involving the joint development of a land parcel in the city’s Whitefield area, the companies said in a statement.
 
The partnership’s first project has been initiated with a binding term sheet to jointly develop a 1.73-acre parcel on Kodigehalli Main Road, Whitefield, in the heart of Bengaluru’s IT corridor.
 
The project has a saleable area of nearly 290,000 sq ft and a potential gross development value (GDV) of around ₹350 crore, according to the companies.
 
“Great partnerships need trust on both sides of the table. In Skylark Developers, we have found a partner who has spent three decades building in Bengaluru,” said Khushru Jijina, principal shareholder, The Address Maker Group.
  
Two more land parcels in Bengaluru are already under joint evaluation by the companies as part of the partnership.

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Skylark Group promoter Saleem Sheriff said the partnership brought together the two companies’ complementary strengths, adding that the Whitefield project was the first of many collaborations.
 
“Whitefield is our first project together. There will be many more,” he said.
 
The partnership has been conceived and structured by ArisUnitern RE Solutions Private Limited, the Developer-as-a-Service subsidiary of ArisInfra Solutions Limited.
 

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 12:48 PM IST