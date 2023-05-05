close

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways owned 14 printing presses, of which nine were ordered to be shut down earlier

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Railways
Another objective behind the move is the national transporter exiting all non-core functions

4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
In October 2017, Piyush Goyal, then minister of railways, had announced the Centre’s intent to shut down all the printing presses owned by the ministry and outsource its printing service to third-party vendors — a move which had sent tremors through the labour unions affiliated with the national transporter.
After several rounds of deliberations, the ministry had then decided to close nine of its 14 operational printing presses and retain the remaining five, which were modernised to meet the ever rising passenger demand.
However, despite four years of deferment and resistance from various stakeholders, the Railway Board has finally ordered closing its last five printing presses, Business Standard has learnt.
Topics : Piyush Goyal Railway Board Railway Minister Indian Railways

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

