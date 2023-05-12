After Go First exit, Air India CEO planning to 'quickly' increase flights

Air India is planning to "quickly" increase domestic services to minimise frequency and airfare disruption due to Go First's decision to curtail flights, its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said on Friday.
Go First stopped operating all flights from May 3 after filing an insolvency application with the National Company Law Tribunal. The budget carrier was operating about 200 flights a day in April.
"The week saw Air India and other group carriers (AirAsia India and Air India Express) spring into action to assist in response to external events. Firstly, stepping up flights to Imphal to cater to those seeking to temporarily relocate given local unrest," Wilson noted.
