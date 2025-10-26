Air purifier sales rise as Delhi-NCR battles poor AQI post Diwali

Sales of air purifiers are once again inching up in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), as Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the region.

Electronic retailers across the city are seeing more walk-ins as well as customers raising specific queries about air purifiers.

“Brands such as Dyson and Philips are the most sought-after by customers. We end up selling at least four to five purifiers a day. Sometimes, people place bulk orders of three or four purifiers for separate bedrooms,” said a salesperson at the Croma store at Preet Vihar.

At Vijay