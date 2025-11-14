AM Green to invest ₹10K cr in Andhra Pradesh for sustainable aviation fuel

The government of Andhra Pradesh and AM Green Group on Friday signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to set up multiple 2G biorefineries to produce cost-effective green hydrocarbons and 180 KTPA (kilotonnes per annum) sustainable aviation fuel with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

AM Green Group has enabled a multitude of decarbonisation solutions for global and Indian markets by combining innovative technologies with robust business models to create new products and solutions. The deal was signed on the first day of the mega CII partnership summit held in Visakhapatnam.

