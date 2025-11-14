Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Chapra election result 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav trails BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Chapra election result 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav trails BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Chapra election result: RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav is contesting his maiden election against BJP's Chhoti Kumari on Chapra Assembly seat

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shatrughan Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhoti Kumari

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shatrughan Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhoti Kumari

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhoti Kumari has taken early lead over Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) contender Shatrughan Yadav, also known as Khesari Lal Yadav, in the Chapra Assembly seat.
 
By 10:50 am, Kumari had secured 3,301 votes, while Yadav trailed with 2,327 votes.
 
The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections commenced at 8 am today. As per the Election Commission of India’s instructions, postal ballots were counted first, followed by votes cast via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Also Read

Market, bear

Why is Indian stock market down despite NDA lead in Bihar Election 2025?

Maithili Thakur, Binod Mishra

Alinagar Assembly election results: BJP's Maithili Thakur takes early lead

Bihar Election Results 2025, Vote counting, ECI, NDA, Mahagathbandhan

Bihar election results LIVE: JD(U) overtakes BJP as NDA crosses majority mark, show ECI trends

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; IT index drops 1% amid global selling

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Bihar election results: NDA takes lead in 160 seats, show trends at 11 am

Chapra Assembly seat

 
Chapra Assembly constituency, situated in Saran district of Bihar, is a general category seat and forms one of the six segments of the Saran Lok Sabha constituency. The seat has traditionally witnessed closely contested elections and has a unique electoral pattern, often alternating between candidates from different communities and parties.
 
 
After delimitation, the Vaishya community emerged as the largest voter group in Chapra, accounting for around 65,000 of the total electorate of approximately 289,000. The incumbent, Dr C N Gupta of the BJP, has held the seat for the past two consecutive terms. Polling in the constituency was conducted during the first phase of the Assembly elections

Chapra key candidates

The main contenders for the seat are Chhoti Kumari from the BJP, Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav representing the RJD, and Jai Prakash Singh of Jan Suraaj. 
 

What did the exit polls say for the Bihar Assembly elections?

 
Most exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections indicated a clear edge for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the INDIA bloc. However, Axis My India projected a closer contest, estimating the NDA to secure 121–141 seats, while the INDIA bloc could win 98–118 seats. This puts the NDA on track to surpass the majority mark of 122 seats, positioning it to form the next government.

More From This Section

bihar assembly elections 2025

Bihar election results: NDA crosses halfway mark, show trends at 10 am

JDU's Anant Singh is up against RJD's Veena Devi

Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Kumar Singh takes early lead

Mahua elections results 2025, bihar assembly elections 2025

Mahua Assembly election results: Tej Pratap Yadav trails in early trends

Lakhisarai elections results 2025, bihar assembly elections 2025

Lakhisarai Assembly election results 2025: Congress's Amaresh Kumar in lead

Raghopur elections results 2025, bihar assembly elections 2025

Raghopur Assembly election results: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav takes early lead

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon