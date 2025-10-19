Andhra's $15 bn Google deal sparks competition among southern states

In June, when Aruna Urs — cofounder of Mysuru-based craft rum distillery Huli — took to social media to vent his frustration at the Karnataka government’s decision to hike the distillery licence fee by 50 per cent, he didn’t expect a call from across the state border. Within days, officials from the office of Andhra Pradesh’s Information Technology and Real Time Governance minister, Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, reached out to him. They promised a “tailor-made excise policy” and a suite of incentives, if he would move his micro-distillery to Andhra.

