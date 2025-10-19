Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty worth ₹128 crore from UP officials

Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty worth ₹128 crore from UP officials

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato)

Eternal (formerly known as Zomato) | (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eternal, which owns the Zomato and Blinkit brands, on Sunday said it has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order from the Uttar Pradesh tax authorities along with applicable interest and penalty amounting to over Rs 128 crore.

The demand order received from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is with respect to short payment of output tax and excess availment of input tax credit for the period April 2023 to March 2024 with interest and penalty thereon. 

Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on the merits and will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.

 

In a regulatory filing, Eternal said, "This is to inform that the Company has received an order on 18 October 2025 for the period April 2023 to March 2024 passed by Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh confirming demand of GST of Rs 64,17,43,503 with interest as applicable and penalty of Rs 64,17,43,503."  The company re-branded itself as Eternal in March from Zomato earlier. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

L&T Technology Services expects Q3 headcount drop as AI boosts efficiencypremium

Chopard

Chopard to expand jewellery play in India with two boutiques in 2026

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail activates 600 dark stores to boost hyper-local delivery

Ashiana Amarah

Ashiana Housing eyes ₹350 cr revenue from housing project in Jamshedpur

real estate, realty firms

Sobha to launch ₹22K cr residential projects over the next 18 months

Topics : GST News tax Zomato

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs AUS 1st ODI LIVEInd vs Eng Women's World Cup 2025 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st ODI Pitch ReportMeesho IPOBank HolidayEternal Q2 ResultsDiwali First aid guideOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon