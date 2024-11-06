Apple to build hostel facilities for 100,000 women workers across India

Apple is executing a mega plan with its vendors to provide hostel facilities to 100,000 women employees across its factories, the largest ever for any company in the country.

Being built under public-private partnership (PPP) mode, these residential facilities are expected to be ready by the end of this financial year. Similar housing models in China and Vietnam have given good results as it not just improves efficiency but also ensures safety of women workers.

To make this project a reality, companies in the Apple ecosystem have been working with state governments and with private sector players. By all accounts,