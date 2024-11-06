Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Apple to build hostel facilities for 100,000 women workers across India

Apple to build hostel facilities for 100,000 women workers across India

Foxconn, Apple's largest iPhone vendor in India, is nearing completion of a hostel facility with 18,720 units in Chennai

foxconn
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple is executing a mega plan with its vendors to provide hostel facilities to 100,000 women employees across its factories, the largest ever for any company in the country.
 
Being built under public-private partnership (PPP) mode, these residential facilities are expected to be ready by the end of this financial year. Similar housing models in China and Vietnam have given good results as it not just improves efficiency but also ensures safety of women workers.
 
To make this project a reality, companies in the Apple ecosystem have been working with state governments and with private sector players. By all accounts,
Topics : Apple women employment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon