close
Sensex (-0.19%)
63755.86 -119.07
Nifty (-0.19%)
19044.25 -35.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.62%)
5853.85 + 35.90
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
38902.00 + 25.05
Nifty Bank (-0.36%)
42689.70 -156.25
Heatmap

As stake value doubles, govt puts plans to sell ITC stock in cold storage

The Centre is getting around Rs 1,000 crore dividend annually from the cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate for its 7.87 per cent stake

ITC limited

FMCG giant ITC Limited

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has decided not to disinvest its 7.87 per cent equity in FMCG giant ITC Limited for the next few years, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE). The value of this holding has more than doubled in less than two years and risen by nearly a quarter in the past eleven months.

The Centre is getting around Rs 1,000 crore dividend annually from the cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate for its 7.87 per cent stake. The Centre holds a stake in ITC through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI). ITC's recent financial results and the demerger of its hotel business have boosted the performance of its stock

An official was quoted as saying that the Centre is holding ITC strategically and will make its exit from ITC in small tranches at a certain stage in the long run. He added that the exit will not take place immediately as the stock is doing well because of the demerger.

Also Read: HUL Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls slightly, rural demand subdued

In recent years, the Centre has sold most of its shares held through SUUTI in L&T and Axis Bank. It had sold a 2 per cent stake from SUUTI's holding in ITC to garner about Rs 6,700 crore in February 2017. After that, it has not cut its stake significantly in the company.

The board of ITC had okayed the demerger of its hotel business on August 14, with plans of listing the new entity in about 15 months. Stakeholders have been demanding that ITC should demerge business segments as its tobacco business places limits on investments from large investors because of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns.

For the September quarter (Q2FY24), ITC has reported a lower-than-expected rise in consolidated net profit. ITC's Q2 consolidated profit was up 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 4,898.07 crore

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

HUL, Colgate, UBL: Here's how to trade FMCG stocks post ITC de-merger plan

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

M&M reports highest-ever SUV, commercial vehicle monthly sales in October

Despite festival season, domestic air traffic down by 0.26% in Oct

Global real estate fundraising slumps 71% with interest rate risk

Registration of properties in Mumbai up 26% to 10,607 units in Oct

No corporate has sought furniture to help employees in work: Godrej Interio

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ITC ITC Hotels central government FMCG BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Playing 11Jeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon