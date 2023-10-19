HUL Q2 results: Net profit flat at Rs 2,656 crore, revenue up 3.1%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) — the country’s largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major — saw its consolidated net profit remain flat in the quarter ended September, compared to the year-ago period, in line with street estimates.

In the quarter, there was a one-off credit from favourable resolution of past indirect tax litigation benefiting both the topline and bottomline, the company said.

The company registered a volume growth of 2 per cent during the quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 2,656 crore compared to Rs 2,665 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue witnessed an increase of 3.1 per cent at Rs 15,364 crore.

According to Bloomberg, analysts had pegged revenue at Rs 15,577 crore and net profit at Rs 2,609 crore for Q2 of FY24.

Sequencially, its revenue was up 0.6 per cent, and its net profit was up 4 per cent.

The company's PBIDT was up 11.6 per cent in the July-September quarter at Rs 3,973 crore.

Due to a correction in commodity prices that HUL is witnessing in raw materials used in three-fourths of its business—home care and personal care—it also consequently resorted to reducing its product prices for the last 8-9 months.

“We are taking prices down as we’ve been doing over the last 8-9 months, and the transition from high to low prices in the market takes time. Volume recovery will be gradual, which is exactly what we are seeing now,” said Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer at HUL.

During the quarter, market volumes grew in high single digits year-on-year. “We need to be mindful that this came on a base period, where volumes declined to mid-single digit and hence cumulatively over a two-year period market volumes remain largely flat,” said Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer at HUL, in a press conference post its results.

However, rural volumes continue to remain under pressure, and the management noted that rural demand remained subdued, with volumes continuing to decline marginally on a two-year basis.

Jawa pointed out that the market is recovering and that the urban market is recovering faster than rural.

FMCG companies have also pointed out in their quarterly updates that they expect a delay in recovery in rural demand due to a delay in monsoon.

The company’s focus continues to remain on driving competitive volume growth, stepping up investments behind its brands and maintaining its Ebitda margins in a healthy range, Tiwari said.

On the market share front, the company continues to witness pressures at the mass end.

“When we look at corporate shares on the whole, we are still holding. We have lost some share of late recently in the mass end of the segment, which is on account of the price-quality equation and that we have adjusted and, in some cases, are taking the time to recover. But that's really where we have lost because the number of local players that have come on the market has just increased,” said Jawa.

In its forward-looking statement, Jawa was quoted as saying in its press release, “Looking forward we remain cautiously optimistic. FMCG demand is likely to continue a gradual recovery with tailwinds from the upcoming festive season, sustained buoyancy of services and Government’s thrust on capex.”

He added, “At the same time, we need to be watchful of volatile global commodity prices as well as the impact of monsoon on crop output and reservoir levels. In this context, our focus is to provide superior value to our consumers, drive competitive volume growth, and invest behind our brands. We remain confident of the mid- to long-term potential of the Indian FMCG sector.”

While HUL stated that the market is witnessing a gradual volume recovery as lower-priced stocks have caused consumption to gradually improve, Nestle India, on the other hand, which also reported its September quarter numbers today, saw its net sales rise 9.4 per cent to Rs 5,009.5 crore on the back of volume and price mix. Also, its key brands continued to perform well, led by KitKat, Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise, supported by Munch and Milkmaid.