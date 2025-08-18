B2B fintechs turn to M&As to expand business lines and enter retail market

Mergers and acquisitions are emerging as the next big play for business-to-business (B2B) fintechs, as they look to open new revenue streams and gain a foothold in the retail market.

B2B fintechs are increasingly turning to the consumer side of the payments market, using third-party UPI applications (TPAPs) as entry points.

The move is driven by consumer acquisition cost. Unlike market leaders and challenger apps, which spend heavily on customer acquisition and build scale, B2B fintech players are looking to repurpose their existing base for their TPAP arms.

Consider Zaggle, which last month acquired