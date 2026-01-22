Bharti Airtel unlikely to take immediate legal route on AGR dues

“We’ve written to the government that AGR was our issue as well and we hope we get their attention,” Mittal told CNBC-TV18 in an interaction at WEF, Davos. He added that the company was yet to hear back from the government on its request.

“We’ve not heard back from the government, but we heard the minister yesterday. He mentioned that everybody should take the route that Vodafone Idea followed, which is via the courts, but we’ll still engage with the government,” Mittal said, referring to telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s comments on Wednesday, where the minister said that relief to Vodafone Idea was granted strictly on the basis of a Supreme Court judgment and did not automatically extend to other players. “…if there are others that have that desire, then they will have to also go through the same route,” the minister said, indicating an approach through the courts.

“We just want to present our case to the government, especially around reassessment and recalculation; that’s not a legal point, but a mathematical point of correction of errors. So we’ll engage with the government first,” he said. While Mittal clarified that the company was not asking for any special treatment or concessions, he did not specify whether Airtel has asked for similar terms of payment, including a moratorium, post reassessment of dues, as have been offered to Vodafone Idea.

“For anybody, the formula will be the same. If there’s money paid that hasn’t been counted, if there’s double billing that has come through, if that is established, your base principal goes down and that has a cascading effect on penalty, interest and interest on penalty, and the amount can come down significantly. I don’t think any government would want to take more money than is due, and in our case, we’re saying take what is due. We’re not asking for any concessions, but don’t take more than what is due,” he said.

Queries sent to Bharti Airtel asking whether the company has changed its plans to approach the courts and whether it has asked for similar payment terms as Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response as of Thursday evening.

Bharti Airtel’s AGR dues are estimated to exceed ₹40,000 crore, and the group had previously asked the government to convert these liabilities into equity. Airtel has already paid about ₹18,000 crore towards AGR dues. The dues can continue to rise as they are not frozen.

Aditya Birla Group-promoted Vodafone Idea got a 10-year breather on AGR payments earlier this month, under which the government has allowed it to pay a maximum of ₹124 crore annually for six years starting March this year, followed by ₹100 crore annually for four years beginning March 2032. During this period, Vodafone Idea’s AGR liabilities will be reassessed and finalised by a government-appointed committee. Payments on the reassessed dues will commence from March 2036 on an annual basis and continue until March 2041. The government has frozen Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025.

Mittal said Vodafone Idea’s revival would be good for competition in the Indian market, as its large user base could accommodate three private players and one government player. He also noted the need for tariff repair for carriers that invest “billions of dollars into networks, other than spectrum”, to have viable business cases. Mittal reiterated the need for Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) to rise to ₹300.

The carrier’s Africa business could reach $10 billion in revenues, but Mittal noted that revenue could have been $17–18 billion but for the impact of sharply depreciating currencies on the continent. He also said Airtel’s capital expenditure would continue at about ₹30,000 crore annually, directed towards fibre, fixed wireless access and data centres.