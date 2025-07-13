Big picture behind small climb in rail fares: Easing strain, minimal impact

After nearly five years of frozen fares, Indian Railways nudged up ticket prices from July 1. Though the increase, based on Union Budget estimates, will bring only limited relief to the national transporter’s strained finances, the burden on travellers has been kept minimal.

For those in air-conditioned coaches, the increase amounts to around ₹30 on a Delhi–Mumbai journey, with fares up by 2 paisa per km. Similarly, travellers on Vande Bharat routes are now paying ₹10–₹14 more for shorter trips.

Meanwhile, passengers in non-AC coaches on Mail and Express trains are witnessing a fare increase of 1 paisa per km.