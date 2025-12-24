Binding FTA commitments can boost professional services: Commerce secy

How does India’s demographic dividend support professional services exports?

India’s demographic dividend offers immense potential to meet the rising global demand for professional services, Agrawal said. He added that to tap this potential, it is critical to adopt global best practices and equip professionals with upgraded skills aligned with evolving global market needs and technological developments.

What is the ‘Chintan Shivir’ and what was the focus?

The secretary was speaking at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ organised by the Department of Commerce on ‘Expanding Global Horizons: Opportunities for Indian Professionals’ on December 23, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

How could openness in international trade in services change competition?

He further said that greater openness in international trade in professional services would increase competitiveness in India and encourage professional bodies to organise and participate in international conferences to enable knowledge sharing and provide platforms for enhanced collaboration.

What sessions were held at the Chintan Shivir?

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ was organised into four sessions: Making Globally Ready Professionals, Strengthening International Mobility through mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) and memoranda of understanding (MoUs), Developing Networks — formation and expansion of professional chapters abroad, and Leveraging FTAs for boosting professional services exports.

What action points did the Department of Commerce identify?

The Chintan Shivir provided an opportunity for professional bodies to exchange ideas on global best practices as well as practices followed among peers in India. Areas were identified where professional bodies could re-examine existing rules and regulations governing professional practice and undertake appropriate changes in training and skill upgradation programmes to ensure alignment with evolving developments in artificial intelligence and technology, the department said.

What did discussions on leveraging FTAs cover?

On leveraging FTAs, the meeting saw discussions on “future-proofing the digital delivery of professional services”, in addition to mobility-related provisions and horizontal domestic regulations related to qualification requirements and procedures. Emphasis was placed on the need for greater openness within the Indian professional services landscape to foreign professionals practising in India to craft win-win outcomes. Issues related to data privacy and protection, as well as opportunities arising from foreign universities setting up branches in India, were also discussed.