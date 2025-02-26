Blue Star may see 35% growth in sales this fiscal, bets big of summer 2025

Driven by a stellar summer season in 2024, leading air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company Blue Star Ltd is expected to see over 35 per cent growth in sales this financial year, a senior company executive told Business Standard.

Despite having a higher base, the company is targeting 20-25 per cent growth in FY26 as well. “The year started off well with a great summer season, with around 57 per cent growth. Contrary to our expectations, it continued growing in Q2 and Q3 too. We will end this year closing at more than 35 per cent," said B Thiagarajan, managing