Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Year of blockbusters set to end with record Box Office collection

Bollywood movies' domestic mop-up tops pre-pandemic mark, riding on four Rs 500 cr-plus films

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

2023 was a blockbuster year for Bollywood, with producers not only crossing domestic box-office collections of the pre-pandemic levels of calendar year (CY2019), when it hit a record Rs 11,000 crore, but also likely to end the year with a more than 10 per cent increase over it, or with an additional of Rs 1100 core. 

In CY2022 box office (BO) collections were slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels — around Rs 10,600 crore, according to industry estimates.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
However, the average occupancy percentage across screens this year has been 5 per cent lower than in CY19, although industry experts say that it is likely to reach similar levels next year.
 
A large part of the increase in collections was due to two factors. For the first time, four movies hit domestic box-office collections of over Rs 500 crore, a record for Bollywood. This includes the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which is all set to hit that number soon (it was at Rs 432 crore as on December 10), Shah Rukh Khan’s two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan,  and Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol .

Chart

 
And if the BO numbers of Avataar, which was launched in 2022 end and whose collections spilled over to 2023, is added, it would mean another Rs 390 crore. In fact, the five movies together would amount to over Rs 2,600 crore in box office collections. 
 
In CY22 there was just one movie which neared the Rs 500 crore mark — KGF Chapter 2 which collected Rs 434 crore in the box office.
  
The difference that the big movies made is also reflected in the fact that the collections of the 10 highest domestic BO grossers in CY23 is set to hit over Rs 3,300 crore, which is far higher than the Rs 2,400 crore made during the previous year.  
 
The second factor that led to the increase in BO collections is that the ticket prices in multiplexes were hiked between 7.5 per cent and 8 per cent on an average, helping producers and exhibitors to generate more revenue. 
 

Also Read

Rajini fever, Gadar-2 magic lead to record weekend box-office collections

Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

Scindia discusses airfares, ways to improve airlines' on-time performance

Job cards of over 54.8 million MGNREGA workers deleted in 2022-23: Govt

SpiceJet-Wilmington Trust SP Services in deadlock over rental agreement

For EV battery infra: Gogoro open to commit billions to India story

Adani Group to invest $100 billion in the next decade for energy transition

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures and president of the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), says “It was an amazing year for the movies as we have never had four big movies hitting over Rs 500 crore in the box— office. Earlier, we would celebrate if one movie in a year hit over Rs 300 crore. Box-office collections for the industry are up by 10 per cent from the peaks of CY19, and based on the number of movies in production, we expect the trend to continue in 2024 too.”  
 
However, despite all the action, occupancy rates have still not reached the levels of CY19, say industry experts and the MAI. In CY22 they were 15 per cent lower, but that gap has now come down to only 5 per cent in CY23.
 
Of course, part of the gap could also be due to the addition of capacity that was made in anticipation of demand. According to estimates, a net of 200-250 new screens were added in CY23, although exhibitors like PVR also rationalised some screens by closing them down (around 50 screens were closed). But industry expects that occupancy levels in 2024 will easily cross the levels of CY19. 
Topics : Bollywood Bollywood box office entertainment sector Bollywood Big budgets

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon