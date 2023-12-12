Gogoro open to multi-billion-dollar investment in India's EV battery infra

Gogoro is open to making a multi-billion-dollar investment to establish battery swapping infrastructure across India by 2032, as the demand for electric two-wheelers in the country is rising, Horace Luke, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Taiwanese electric vehicle (EV) giant Gogoro, said on Tuesday.

The company received approval from the Maharashtra government in June this year to invest $1.5 billion — $500 million in vehicle manufacturing and $1 billion in establishing battery swapping infrastructure across the state — over the next eight years.

"Pan India, I see a lot more money going into other gigantic markets such as Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, etc. They will require a lot of capital as well. There is no number I probably should put on the table other than it will be more than $1 billion on the network side of the business," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, the company unveiled its first electric two-wheeler in India. The two-wheeler, called CrossOver GX250, is being manufactured at its plant in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. Initially, it will be available to B2B customers in Delhi and Goa, with plans for a Mumbai and Pune rollout in the first half of 2024.

By the second quarter of 2024, this two-wheeler will be available to all consumers. The company on Tuesday also unveiled its battery swapping stations that it has established in these cities. The company has a goal of building a total of 120 such stations across India by mid-2024.

The company will also establish a battery manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. "We've (already) invested tens of millions of dollars to set up our manufacturing plants and will continue to invest as necessary based on market demands," Luke noted.

In Taiwan, the company has 1.3 million batteries in circulation at its 12,000-13,000 battery swapping stations. "That has taken an investment of $650-700 million...India is 24 times that of Taiwan in terms of volume sales," he noted.

"I am not expecting to deploy it (battery swapping stations) pan India, in every nook and cranny. If I can deploy in the top 10 cities, I am happy as a clam," he clarified.

When asked if he sees Gogoro doing a multi-billion-dollar investment to establish a battery swapping infrastructure across the country, he replied, "Of course. For us to be successful, I do see that kind of investment needs to come."

He added that Foxconn is a manufacturing partner of Gogoro for two-wheelers as well as batteries. However, a specific number of parts are being manufactured by Foxconn.

"The first wave of investment to India has been brought by us. The automotive factory that we are putting here (in Maharashtra, India), that investment has been done by us. We are not shy of investment. We are not shy of putting money where there is a market," Luke noted.

He emphasized that the government should strike a balance in subsidies between consumers purchasing electric vehicles with batteries and companies developing battery-related infrastructure. Currently, under the FAME scheme, the Indian government provides subsidies to consumers who are buying electric vehicles with batteries.

"The government should subsidise infrastructure builders. People build battery charging stations and batteries for swapping and this infrastructure allows anybody to use it," he stated.