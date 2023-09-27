Bombay HC allows Akasa Air to proceed with suit against former pilots

The Bombay High Court has ruled that Akasa Air may continue its lawsuit in Mumbai against five pilots who resigned without fulfilling their mandatory notice period with the airline. The pilots had contested the court's jurisdiction, arguing that their contracts were neither executed nor performed in Mumbai.

Rejecting the pilots' plea, the court stated that the cause of action, including the act of resignation, fell within its jurisdiction. "Sending a resignation through email can be sufficient. The company has various options upon receiving the resignation, which could be exercised when the email is received in Mumbai," said a bench led by Justice SM Modak.

The court is set to hear a plea for interim relief filed by Akasa on 4 October. Five of the six pilots, who do not reside in Mumbai, had objected to the jurisdiction, while the remaining pilot, who resides in Mumbai, did not raise any objection.

Represented by senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, Akasa Air is seeking significant compensation in crores of rupees from pilots who failed to complete the required notice period. The airline has cited operational losses and reputational damage due to flight cancellations as grounds for compensation.

According to regulations, Akasa's first officers are required to serve a six-month notice period, and captains are required to serve one year. The airline had previously informed the Delhi High Court about its 'state of crisis' after the resignations of 43 pilots, leading to the cancellation of 600 flights in August and a market share dip from 5.2 per cent to 4.2 per cent, as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation data.