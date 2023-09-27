close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Annual registration required for IT hardware importers under new system

This policy change comes against the backdrop of proposed import curbs on laptops and IT hardware, slated to take effect from 1 November

Import, Trade, Export

Representative Image

Shreya NandiSourabh Lele New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a move to tighten the oversight of imported laptops, tablets, and other IT hardware, importers will now need to renew their registrations annually, according to industry sources. The new import monitoring system, aimed at gathering advanced information such as the country of origin, is already operational. Importers can apply for registration through the existing Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) portal, as discussed in a recent stakeholder consultation involving the DGFT, the Ministry of Electronics and Information, and the industry.

The approval for import applications is expected to come through within 24 to 72 hours, with inadequate information being the sole reason for any rejection, stated the IT industry body Nasscom.

This policy change comes against the backdrop of proposed import curbs on laptops and IT hardware, slated to take effect from 1 November. The announcement had triggered concerns not only within the industry but also from key trade partners like the United States and the European Union.

However, the government appears to have softened its stance, refraining from using terms like 'restrictions' or 'license.' "The government has clarified that there will be no restriction on imports. Items imported into Special Economic Zones and Software Technology Parks of India won't require separate registration," said an anonymous industry executive.

The government has also assured that the import monitoring system will allow for adjustments in case of sudden supply chain disruptions or unforeseen high demand for these products. Furthermore, it encourages companies to diversify their sources of imports to prevent domination by any single country.

Also Read

Nasscom appoints Cognizant chairman, MD Rajesh Nambiar as new chairperson

Nasscom appoints SAP Lab's MD, Sindhu Gangadharan as vice chairperson

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

CHATROOM: DGFT should review circular on sale of IPA from SEZ to DTA

Commerce Ministry opens applications for registration to import IT hardware

Edible oil imports likely to fall 6% due to higher carryover stocks

Shakuntalam Lancraft to invest Rs 1,500 cr to set up industrial park in UP

Arunachal inks MoU with Norwegian Institute to channel geothermal potential

Temporarily stop import of rough diamonds: Industry body ask members

Sustainable utilisation of coal mine water by PSUs benefits 1.77 mn people

Topics : DGFT Nasscom IT hardware GST import

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketByju's Lay offGold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon