Brazil emerges as key growth market for Indian MSME pharma exporters

The India–Brazil Healthcare Business Gateway, supported by Pharmexcil and organised by Amoveri Farma, a Brazil-based pharmaceutical distribution and market-access firm, brought together Indian drugmakers, Brazilian healthcare executives and senior officials from Brazil’s regulator ANVISA to discuss market access, regulatory pathways and technology collaboration.

The timing is significant. India’s pharmaceutical exports to Brazil rose over 17 per cent year-on-year in the April–January period of FY26 to $740 million. Full-year exports touched $778 million in FY25, underscoring the country’s growing importance in India’s export strategy.

More than 60 per cent of shipments to Brazil are now driven by formulations and biologicals — segments that recorded nearly 36 per cent growth — highlighting where Indian MSMEs are gaining traction. Oncology drugs, complex injectables, biosimilars and hospital-focused therapies are emerging as key demand areas, aligned with Brazil’s public healthcare requirements and cost sensitivities.

Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said Brazil presents a “significant opportunity” for Indian MSME manufacturers, particularly in specialty medicines, public healthcare supply, technology partnerships and regulatory collaboration, which could lower entry barriers for smaller firms navigating ANVISA’s approval framework.

Amoveri Farma CEO Guilherme Lima said partnerships with Indian manufacturers could help expand access to advanced treatments in Brazil, signalling a shift from transactional exports to longer-term supply and technology alliances.