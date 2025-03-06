Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BTA discussions: India eyes a bigger share of the US electronics market

BTA discussions: India eyes a bigger share of the US electronics market

In 2023, the share of US electronics imports from India was a mere 1.9 per cent of the $520 billion they imported. The total Indian electronics exports to the US was pegged at only $10 billion

JV with Vivo may help Dixon grab 1/5th of India's mobile phone assembly mkt
Representational Image

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

The electronics industry sees a big opportunity as the Indian government negotiates a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US for enhancing exports to the country in key areas, including mobile devices, air-conditioners, colour TVs, wearables and audio, which have been dominated by China, Vietnam and Mexico. 
In 2023, the share of US electronics imports from India was a mere 1.9 per cent of the $520 billion they imported. The total Indian electronics exports to the US was pegged at only $10 billion. At another level, US total imports across all categories in 2023 was $3.1 trillion, and the share
