Budget 2026: Tourism & hospitality sector reiterate demand for infra status

The tourism and hospitality sector’s call for infrastructure status has gained steam, as representatives from the industry met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday for pre-Budget consultations.

According to sources, industry representatives also raised demand for simplification of visa processes along with increased budgetary allocation for marketing spends. Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA) into India have not yet reached the pre-pandemic numbers.

Additionally, medical tourism is expected to get a push in the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, sources said. Sangeeta Reddy, joint managing director, Apollo Hospitals and Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director, Max Healthcare were also present at the meeting.