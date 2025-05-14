Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Bullish on bots: How Agentic AI is changing customer support services

Bullish on bots: How Agentic AI is changing customer support services

Agentic AI goes beyond scripted responses to anticipate needs, personalise interactions, and solve problems with minimal human intervention

artificial intelligence, Customer Service, Chatbots in customer service, Chatbot help, Technology
Premium

What started with IVR, and then evolved into clunky chatbots, is now being reimagined by intelligent AI agents that think, speak, and act almost like humans

Shelley Singh New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This summer, while calling the air conditioning service centre, Delhi-based Anna Mittal braced herself for another frustrating encounter with a chatbot. In the past, she had been trapped in an endless loop of scripted replies, her requests met with robotic indifference. No matter how she phrased her issue, the bot simply didn’t get her.
 
But this time, something had changed. The AI understood her concern, caught on to her frustration, and responded with solutions that actually made sense. No longer a roadblock, it felt like a true assistant — one that listened. 
 
Now, Anna is bullish on bots!
 
Once dominated
Topics : Artificial intelligence Customer Service Chatbots in customer service Chatbot help Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon