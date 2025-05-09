Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Google Cloud is keen to work with the government on the IndiaAI Mission and is exploring the best ways to collaborate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president & India managing director at Google Cloud, said.
“One of the reasons we set up the Delhi region was to service public sector needs. The next phase is the AI mission opportunity, where we are closely working with the government,” Bedi said at a select media roundtable briefing.
Public sector, government, companies that work with the government, and other verticals such as finance, which are regulated by the government, remain key focus areas for Google Cloud, Bedi said.
Owning all four layers of the artificial intelligence stack helps the company optimise solutions for its customers better by fine-tuning and performance tuning the offerings as per customer requirements, he said.
India is among the fastest-growing markets for Google in the cloud services segment and the company has seen "increased adoption" of its offerings across segments from the public sector and government enterprises, small and medium businesses and digital-native companies, Bedi had earlier said during his keynote address at the Google Cloud Leaders Connect event.