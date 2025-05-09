Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Google Cloud in talks with govt on India AI mission, says Bikram Singh Bedi

Public sector, government, companies that work with the government, and other verticals such as finance, which are regulated by the government, remain key focus areas for Google Cloud

Google cloud

Owning all four layers of the artificial intelligence stack helps the company optimise solutions for its customers better by fine-tuning. | Photo: Bloomberg

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google Cloud is keen to work with the government on the IndiaAI Mission and is exploring the best ways to collaborate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Bikram Singh Bedi, vice-president & India managing director at Google Cloud, said.
 
“One of the reasons we set up the Delhi region was to service public sector needs. The next phase is the AI mission opportunity, where we are closely working with the government,” Bedi said at a select media roundtable briefing.
 
Public sector, government, companies that work with the government, and other verticals such as finance, which are regulated by the government, remain key focus areas for Google Cloud, Bedi said.
 
 
Owning all four layers of the artificial intelligence stack helps the company optimise solutions for its customers better by fine-tuning and performance tuning the offerings as per customer requirements, he said.
 
India is among the fastest-growing markets for Google in the cloud services segment and the company has seen "increased adoption" of its offerings across segments from the public sector and government enterprises, small and medium businesses and digital-native companies, Bedi had earlier said during his keynote address at the Google Cloud Leaders Connect event.
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Soon, Samsung to expand AI-powered 'Now Bar' to Galaxy Watch series: Report

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

AI's potential depends on ethical governance, equitable access: Expert

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung confirms durability feature ahead of May 13 launch

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

Meta's next-gen smart glasses could get 'super-sensing' vision: What is it

Google Messages

Google Messages adopts 'Delete for Everyone' from WhatsApp: What is it

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Cloud Public sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon