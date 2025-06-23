Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence

Nearly 75 per cent of Indian CEOs say that the global uncertainty — driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the uncertain trade tariff environment — is “somewhat impacting” their businesses. However, the remaining respondents do not foresee any significant disruptions, according to a nationwide dipstick survey of the CEOs conducted last week.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, 83.33 per cent of the 12 CEOs surveyed by Business Standard affirmed that they are not altering their greenfield investment plans, even after US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday raised the stakes in the region.