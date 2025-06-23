Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence

Business Standard CEO Poll: Wars, trade frictions test biz confidence

75% of CEOs are "cautiously optimistic" about the future

Indian CEOs, CEOs, Reserve Bank of India, trade wars, US tariffs
premium

“Everyone is in wait-and-watch mode to assess the fallout of the US strikes on Iran. A shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz would severely impact crude oil flows,” said one CEO | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

BS Reporters Mumbai/New Delhi/Kolkata/Bangalore/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nearly 75 per cent of Indian CEOs say that the global uncertainty — driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and the uncertain trade tariff environment — is “somewhat impacting” their businesses. However, the remaining respondents do not foresee any significant disruptions, according to a nationwide dipstick survey of the CEOs conducted last week.
 
Despite the geopolitical tensions, 83.33 per cent of the 12 CEOs surveyed by Business Standard affirmed that they are not altering their greenfield investment plans, even after US strikes on  Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday raised the stakes in the region.  
Topics : Reserve Bank of India CEOs trade wars US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon